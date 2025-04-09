Playback speed
Watch: How to Write About Politics Without Losing Your Mind

Here's the full recording, in case you missed my live conversation with Narratively's Brendan Spiegel
Steven Beschloss
and
Narratively
Apr 09, 2025
Transcript

Thank you to the more than 1,100 of you who joined me yesterday afternoon for my live conversation with

Brendan Spiegel
—part of the Narratively Academy's seminar series. We chatted about how to be fearless in your writing, how to cultivate an engaged audience, how to avoid feeling overwhelmed, why we cannot give in to doubt and despair—and much more. Brendan tells me he's heard from many people who felt inspired to get past feelings of hopelessness, to be engaged, and to recognize the power of writing to make a difference.

In case you missed this Substack Live conversation, here's the recording. While I always prioritize the written word, I hope these occasional live talks and recordings provide you useful information and additional value for being part of the America, America community.

