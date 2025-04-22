Trump’s Dangerous Demolition of Data

This latest “On-Target” short video by Mark Jacob and me discusses an excellent ProPublica story about the Trump regime’s “war on measurement.” Trump is laying off people who collect data on drug abuse. He’s slow-walking statistics on immigration and deportations. He’s telling oil refineries they no longer need to report greenhouse gas emissions.

This disappearance of data undermines evidence-based assessments and policymaking and increases the authoritarian regime’s control as the public lacks facts to hold them accountable. None of this is surprising—Trump has long been focused on degrading our capacity to know what’s true—but it could take decades to repair. It’s another piece in our ongoing fight for self-governance against a regime and a party dedicated to gaslighting and lies.

Jacob is author of the “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

