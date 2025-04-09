Law Firms and Universities Must Act with Courage, Not Cowardice

This short On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me looks at a New York Times editorial (gift link here) calling on universities and law firms to refuse to surrender to Trump’s intimidation campaign. To say the least, The Times has a checkered record in its reporting on the rise of MAGA fascism, but it’s on solid ground here.

Trump’s control over universities and law firms is not inevitable. In fact, courageous, principled people can fight back and win. This is a time for solidarity.

Jacob is author of the outstanding “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. That has never been more important.