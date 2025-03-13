Playback speed
What Are We to Do? My Conversation with Steve Schmidt

A recording from Steven Beschloss and Steve Schmidt's live video
Steven Beschloss
and
Steve Schmidt
Mar 13, 2025
9
17
Thank you to more than 3,600 people who tuned into my live video with

Steve Schmidt
. This was a serious, valuable, wide-ranging and no-holds-barred conversation with one of the leading advocates for our democratic America. It included our disgust at Donald Trump turning our White House into a Tesla showroom to serve the world’s richest man. And it included our shared view that—to begin—Elon Musk and his so-called DOGE operation must go from our government and it will likely take dramatically larger protests across America for this to become a real possibility.

But that wasn’t all. Steve shared some very specific notions of where this dangerous period in our collective life is heading.

Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Steve Schmidt
Writes The Warning with Steve Schmidt Subscribe
