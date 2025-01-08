When Meta Bows Down to Trump

With our On-Target video series, we try to find positive examples in media coverage during these often negative times. That’s why Mark Jacob and I spotlighted the reporting of CNN. When Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg kowtowed to Donald Trump in several ways—including getting rid of fact-checking, announcing a plan to move “biased” teams from California to Texas, and removing restrictions on topics such as immigration and gender—CNN wrote a strong story explaining his anti-democratic surrender. We can surely expect more MAGA abuse on Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Threads.

Mark Jacob is the author of the “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

