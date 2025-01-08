Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
17
25

When Meta Bows Down to Trump

As Mark Zuckerberg dumps fact-checking, CNN precisely details his sucking up to the president-elect
Steven Beschloss
Jan 08, 2025
17
25
Share
Transcript

With our On-Target video series, we try to find positive examples in media coverage during these often negative times. That’s why Mark Jacob and I spotlighted the reporting of CNN. When Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg kowtowed to Donald Trump in several ways—including getting rid of fact-checking, announcing a plan to move “biased” teams from California to Texas, and removing restrictions on topics such as immigration and gender—CNN wrote a strong story explaining his anti-democratic surrender. We can surely expect more MAGA abuse on Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Threads.

Mark Jacob is the author of the “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. That has never been more important.

Discussion about this podcast

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
Here Come the Oligarchs to Undermine Democracy
  Steven Beschloss
Of Course, Trump Picks an IRS Chief Who Wants to Abolish the IRS
  Steven Beschloss
The Dangers of 'Brain Rot' in Today's America
  Steven Beschloss
Trump’s Accelerating Plot to Steal Power from Congress
  Steven Beschloss
While still in power, Democrats must confront Trump's plans
  Steven Beschloss
‘Media Misses’ becomes ‘On-Target,’ promoting pro-democracy journalism
  Steven Beschloss
No, Trump Is Not Normal. Stop Pretending He Is.
  Steven Beschloss