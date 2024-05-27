America, America

In Honor of True Patriotism
Memorial Day reminds us to remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice
  
Steven Beschloss
30
Can Joe Biden Crack the Trump Puzzle?
I count myself among those who have trouble fully grasping the fact that tens of millions of Americans believe in the Trump strongman persona—an…
  
Steven Beschloss
182
The Danger of Normalizing Trump
Trump's post about a "unified Reich" was another warning that his vile rhetoric and attraction to the Nazis must not be ignored
  
Steven Beschloss
31
Abusing Their Power and Position
While Donald Trump ratchets up the violent rhetoric, Nikki Haley announces support for his presidency and Samuel Alito is found to have flown another…
  
Steven Beschloss
63
Alito, Ethics and the Scourge of Arrogance
Justice Samuel Alito expects the public to accept his impartiality, even after news broke that a "Stop the Steal" flag was flying over his house. He…
  
Steven Beschloss
46
Where Would You Travel Back in Time?
I’ve always wished I had the chance to meet Abraham Lincoln, maybe when he was a budding lawyer in Springfield, Illinois, or debating Stephen A.…
190
We Have Been Warned
The Trump enablers attacking the judicial system outside the Manhattan criminal trial—led by House Speaker Mike Johnson—is chilling
  
Steven Beschloss
41
Normalizing a Trump rally is media malpractice
AP stepped around the ugly mess last weekend
  
Steven Beschloss
30
6:16
Snapshots from Democracy's Edge
The last week vividly revealed the continuing battle to sustain democracy and prioritize the will of the people. What a circus.
  
Steven Beschloss
44
What Dreams Have Come True for You?
When I was very small, no more than five, I would lay in my bed as darkness descended and listen to the distant rumble of freight trains. That s…
  
Steven Beschloss
152
Trump Republicans Won't Decide America's Fate
Yes, this was a tough week. But court delays and disinformation won't discourage voters from rejecting Trump. Quite the contrary.
  
Steven Beschloss
30
Democracy is Not the Top Priority at The New York Times
The paper's executive editor is more worried about being "impartial" than the dangers of authoritarian rule
  
Steven Beschloss
46
5:30
