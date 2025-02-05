Gathering Facts to Confront the Musk Coup

This new On-Target video by Mark Jacob and me praises several media outlets for revealing the illegal attacks on government agencies, computer systems and databases by Elon Musk and his marauding tech assistants. Wired has been especially strong, with reporting on a 25-year-old Musk acolyte who gained direct access to the federal payment system that controls tax returns, Social Security payments and much more. Reuters has revealed how Musk has locked out federal employees from their own computer systems. The New York Times used its international staff—more than a dozen reporters—to detail the wide-ranging harm from Musk’s efforts to put USAID foreign assistance in “the wood chipper.”

This is, as Sen. Chris Murphy put it today, “a constitutional crisis”—and these hostile acts to subvert the laws of our constitutional republic have been carried out largely behind close doors. That’s why these media stories are crucial not only for informing the public, but activating Democrats and other pro-democracy advocates to respond with urgency. This becomes even more critical as Republicans have abdicated their duty to protect and defend our Constitution.

Jacob is author of the outstanding Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.