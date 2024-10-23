No, Trump Is Not Normal. Stop Pretending He Is.

A Politico headline reads: “Trump strikes somber tone while touring storm-ravaged North Carolina.” Somber? He lied about FEMA at the Carolina event, and it came just days after he performed a stunt pretending to work at McDonald’s and gave a speech talking about Arnold Palmer’s genitalia. This is the kind of media normalizing of Trump that has convinced far too many Americans that he’s not the danger for our country that he is.

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Next week we will share an extended conversation about media failings throughout this election cycle—and the impact for America.

