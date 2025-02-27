“Our Liberty Depends on Freedom of the Press”

In 1786, Thomas Jefferson said, “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” We are now facing a fierce attack on press freedom and freedom of speech by this authoritarian Trump regime. It’s hard to overstate the danger this represents for democracy.

Mark Jacob and I dig into the banning of an Associated Press reporter from White House events, the efforts of this White House to control what media can participate in the press pool, as well as Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos kowtowing to Trump by demanding that the fabled paper’s opinions section focus on praise for so-called personal liberties and free markets.

One more thing: Trump has answered virtually every press question with a lie. This pathological lying raises doubt about the value of access journalism as the Trump regime continues attacking press freedom.

