Trump tramples on soldiers’ graves—and the truth

A Washington Post headline—“With boost from grieving families, Trump sharpens attacks on Harris” —was a bad sign that the media was willing to let Donald Trump cover up for his illegal photo op at Arlington National Cemetery. The media need to keep investigating what happened there, and they need to stop swallowing his false claims and framing as if they represent a legitimate rendering of the facts.

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent Stop the Presses. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.