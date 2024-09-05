Playback speed
17

Trump tramples on soldiers’ graves—and the truth

Journalists must resist MAGA spin on the Arlington cemetery story
Steven Beschloss
Sep 05, 2024
A Washington Post headline—“With boost from grieving families, Trump sharpens attacks on Harris” —was a bad sign that the media was willing to let Donald Trump cover up for his illegal photo op at Arlington National Cemetery. The media need to keep investigating what happened there, and they need to stop swallowing his false claims and framing as if they represent a legitimate rendering of the facts.

