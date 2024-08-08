Trump Watch: He's Losing His Mind

Today, amid the toxic torrent of lies at Mar-a-Lago, presented as a “news conference,” Donald Trump showcased his mounting fear. Tomorrow, I’ll have a good bit more to say about this topic. But this latest “Trump Watch” chronicles the meaning of his Truth Social post earlier this week that illustrates just how untethered from reality he is.

Faced with the actual reality of a rising Kamala Harris, the expanding public enthusiasm around the new Harris-Walz ticket and declining poll numbers for Trump-Vance, Trump drifted into a fantasy world where President Joe Biden would demand his nomination back at the Democratic National Convention in two weeks.

Seriously.

I hope you’ll check out this new “Trump Watch” video—not much more than two minutes of your time—and share it widely. The months ahead promise quite a mix of hope and sheer madness.

