Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
13

Trump Watch: He's Losing His Mind

Trump's crazy fantasy this week about Joe Biden made his sweaty desperation obvious
Steven Beschloss
Aug 08, 2024
13
Share
Transcript

Today, amid the toxic torrent of lies at Mar-a-Lago, presented as a “news conference,” Donald Trump showcased his mounting fear. Tomorrow, I’ll have a good bit more to say about this topic. But this latest “Trump Watch” chronicles the meaning of his Truth Social post earlier this week that illustrates just how untethered from reality he is.

Faced with the actual reality of a rising Kamala Harris, the expanding public enthusiasm around the new Harris-Walz ticket and declining poll numbers for Trump-Vance, Trump drifted into a fantasy world where President Joe Biden would demand his nomination back at the Democratic National Convention in two weeks.

Seriously.

I hope you’ll check out this new “Trump Watch” video—not much more than two minutes of your time—and share it widely. The months ahead promise quite a mix of hope and sheer madness.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comment sections.

13 Comments
America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
Don't believe the hype that Harris-Walz is "far left"
  Steven Beschloss
Trump Watch: Vote, While You Still Can
  Steven Beschloss
As If Unity Is a Bad Thing
  Steven Beschloss
Trump Watch: The Danger Remains the Same
  Steven Beschloss
Introducing "Trump Watch"
  Steven Beschloss
Remember "Hang Mike Pence"? Coverage of Trump VP Pick Barely Does
  Steven Beschloss
The New York Times Should Take Aim at the Real Problem: Trump
  Steven Beschloss