Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Trump Watch: Prepping for Loss, Blaming Jewish Voters

At a time of rising hate crimes, Trump targets Jewish people and fans the flames of antisemitism
Steven Beschloss
Sep 26, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

Last week Donald Trump was invited to an event addressing antisemitism. He used this gathering to attack Jewish voters and insist that, if he loses in November, “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss.” He also repeated his ugly statement that any Jewish people who vote for Kamala Harris and other Democrats should “have their head examined.” His hateful message was not surprising, but it was an escalation of his efforts to target vulnerable groups and focus blame for a defeat that has become increasingly likely.

I hope you’ll check out this new “Trump Watch” video—less than three minutes of your time—and share it widely. In the weeks ahead, we can expect more of these dangerous tactics to lay the groundwork for failure and fuel violence. People need to recognize what’s happening.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.

*Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

Discussion about this podcast

America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
Elon Musk Is an Information Polluter
  Steven Beschloss
Politico to Kamala Harris: Can't You Be More Undisciplined?
  Steven Beschloss
The Media’s Fetishizing of The ‘Undecided’
  Steven Beschloss
Trump tramples on soldiers’ graves—and the truth
  Steven Beschloss
Earth to Media: Trump’s a Pathological Liar
  Steven Beschloss
Trump Watch: He's Losing His Mind
  Steven Beschloss
Don't believe the hype that Harris-Walz is "far left"
  Steven Beschloss