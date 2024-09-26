Trump Watch: Prepping for Loss, Blaming Jewish Voters

Last week Donald Trump was invited to an event addressing antisemitism. He used this gathering to attack Jewish voters and insist that, if he loses in November, “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss.” He also repeated his ugly statement that any Jewish people who vote for Kamala Harris and other Democrats should “have their head examined.” His hateful message was not surprising, but it was an escalation of his efforts to target vulnerable groups and focus blame for a defeat that has become increasingly likely.

I hope you’ll check out this new “Trump Watch” video—less than three minutes of your time—and share it widely. In the weeks ahead, we can expect more of these dangerous tactics to lay the groundwork for failure and fuel violence. People need to recognize what’s happening.

*Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.