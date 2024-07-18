Playback speed


Trump Watch: The Danger Remains the Same

Republicans want Democrats to cool the rhetoric for their own benefit
Steven Beschloss
Jul 18, 2024
14
Transcript

This is the second installment of “Trump Watch,” arriving the week of the Republican National Convention, in the days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa. Now Trump and the Republicans claim they care about national unity and demand a lowering of the political temperature. Don’t believe them: The truth is this is more about silencing dissent than seeking a change in rhetoric and a lessening of division. And their Project 2025-fueled agenda remains a serious danger for the country’s future.

You can watch the short video here:

Please do share it with your friends and various communities.

I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.

