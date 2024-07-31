Trump Watch: Vote, While You Still Can

In this new installment of “Trump Watch,” I spotlight the latest and arguably the most egregious expression of Trump’s determination to take back power and finish our democracy. You may have learned what he said by now (you’ll find here a clip to hear how he said it), but you might have missed the sick parade of Republican enablers bent on denying the import or the meaning of what he said.

The words should be taken literally—and very seriously. “In four years, you don't have to vote again,” he told a “Believers Summit” for Christians. “We'll have it fixed so good, you're not going to have to vote.”

Our crucial response? Vote. And do not doubt: Kamala Harris is the bulwark against this danger.

I hope you’ll give this a look—and share it with your communities. We have three months to ensure that Donald Trump faces an overwhelming defeat.

