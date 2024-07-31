Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15

Trump Watch: Vote, While You Still Can

The convicted felon made clear this week he will end elections if he gets back in power
Steven Beschloss
Jul 31, 2024
15
Share
Transcript

In this new installment of “Trump Watch,” I spotlight the latest and arguably the most egregious expression of Trump’s determination to take back power and finish our democracy. You may have learned what he said by now (you’ll find here a clip to hear how he said it), but you might have missed the sick parade of Republican enablers bent on denying the import or the meaning of what he said.

The words should be taken literally—and very seriously. “In four years, you don't have to vote again,” he told a “Believers Summit” for Christians. “We'll have it fixed so good, you're not going to have to vote.”

Our crucial response? Vote. And do not doubt: Kamala Harris is the bulwark against this danger.

I hope you’ll give this a look—and share it with your communities. We have three months to ensure that Donald Trump faces an overwhelming defeat.

Share

Have you considered becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month? I hope you will. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone, and give you full access to the comments sections.

15 Comments
America, America
America, America
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Steven Beschloss
Recent Episodes
As If Unity Is a Bad Thing
  Steven Beschloss
Trump Watch: The Danger Remains the Same
  Steven Beschloss
Introducing "Trump Watch"
  Steven Beschloss
Remember "Hang Mike Pence"? Coverage of Trump VP Pick Barely Does
  Steven Beschloss
The New York Times Should Take Aim at the Real Problem: Trump
  Steven Beschloss
Why Are So Many Americans Misinformed About The Economy?
  Steven Beschloss
Normalizing a Trump rally is media malpractice
  Steven Beschloss