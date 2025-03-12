Playback speed
Share post
Trump’s Retribution Targets Law Firms

This is the regime's latest act of aggression intended to suppress free speech and undermine our justice system. The response requires courage.
Steven Beschloss
Mar 12, 2025
Share
In our “On-Target” video series today, Mark Jacob and I discuss a strong Reuters story about the Trump regime abusing its power to punish law firms that have represented Hillary Clinton (Perkins Coie) and former special counsel Jack Smith (Covington & Burling). Security clearances have been yanked. Access to federal buildings has been restricted. They are also trying to end these firms’ federal contracts.

One likely outcome: A growing number of law firms, fearing retribution, will refuse to take on clients whose political viewpoints oppose Donald Trump. A legal system that advocates for the state and not clients is just plain wrong—and echoing Vladimir Putin’s Russia. We should pay attention to those firms that are standing up for free speech and fighting back.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.

One programming note: I’ll be co-hosting a Substack Live conversation tonight at 8PM ET with Steve Schmidt who publishes The Warning on Substack. I hope you’ll join us.

