Trump’s Retribution Targets Law Firms

In our “On-Target” video series today, Mark Jacob and I discuss a strong Reuters story about the Trump regime abusing its power to punish law firms that have represented Hillary Clinton (Perkins Coie) and former special counsel Jack Smith (Covington & Burling). Security clearances have been yanked. Access to federal buildings has been restricted. They are also trying to end these firms’ federal contracts.

One likely outcome: A growing number of law firms, fearing retribution, will refuse to take on clients whose political viewpoints oppose Donald Trump. A legal system that advocates for the state and not clients is just plain wrong—and echoing Vladimir Putin’s Russia. We should pay attention to those firms that are standing up for free speech and fighting back.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.

