While still in power, Democrats must confront Trump's plans

Mark Jacob and I renamed our video series “On-Target” because we want to highlight strong pro-democracy journalism and no longer only focus on the media’s many missteps. It’s a pivot to positivity in these challenging times.

Today we praise MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for explaining how Senate Democrats can vet Donald Trump’s awful Cabinet picks when Republicans are pushing a cover-up. Maddow also highlighted Democratic governors trying to defend their states against the coming assault on the rule of law and decency. We also recommend a piece by Jonathan M. Berman on the health and medicine website STAT that rejects Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s claim that he’s not an anti-vaxxer.

As Maddow summarized Monday night, “Democrats should be making the most of every second they control the Senate.” She added that it’s important to be “very clear-eyed, very realistic, about what’s going on here and what options people have right now.”

Jacob is the author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

